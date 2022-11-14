Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AYI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 203.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,046 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 25.0% in the second quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 75,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $190.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $223.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.81.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.43.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

