AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for AcuityAds’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Several other research firms have also commented on ATY. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AcuityAds from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.33.
Shares of ATY opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $88.94 million, a PE ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.26.
AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.
