Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives $133.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.80.

WMS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

WMS opened at $90.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.35. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $80.76 and a 12-month high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The company had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

In other news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 20,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $3,101,036.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,834,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,047 shares of company stock valued at $58,194,482 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Tobam purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

