Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,051 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in Shell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Shell by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Shell by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $55.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average of $53.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($31.09) to GBX 2,550 ($29.36) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.00) to GBX 2,761 ($31.79) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($35.69) to GBX 3,200 ($36.85) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($34.54) to GBX 2,900 ($33.39) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($32.93) to GBX 2,922 ($33.64) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,127.13.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.