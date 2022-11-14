Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,803 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 188.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 754.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.79.

Moderna Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $171.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.10 and its 200-day moving average is $144.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $376.65.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $6,361,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $860,661,772.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,337,209 shares in the company, valued at $379,796,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $6,361,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,661,772.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 570,436 shares of company stock worth $77,731,292. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

