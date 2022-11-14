Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,579,000 after buying an additional 536,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,144,000 after buying an additional 422,371 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $194,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 4,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,763,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,818 shares of company stock worth $16,995,953. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.67.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $815.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $745.68 and a 200-day moving average of $688.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $848.65.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

