Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 127.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,688 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $503,455.41. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,098.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $503,455.41. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,098.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $4,512,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,128,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,027,514.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,944 shares of company stock worth $1,524,267 and sold 822,300 shares worth $31,306,009. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

