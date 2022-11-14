Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,295,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,942,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Teradyne by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Teradyne by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teradyne Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TER shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Teradyne to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $96.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.82. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

