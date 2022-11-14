Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,499 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $84.92 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average of $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 5.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

