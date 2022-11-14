Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 112.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $79.32 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.19.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on APH. UBS Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

