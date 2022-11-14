Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aeterna Zentaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance

AEZS stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.35. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $14.37.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.