Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AIRG. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Airgain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Airgain stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31. Airgain has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 256.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the third quarter worth $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Airgain in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Airgain by 18.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

