Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $95,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $6,635,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $150.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.47%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

