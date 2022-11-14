Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

AMRN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amarin from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amarin

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Amarin by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 24,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after buying an additional 4,750,000 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 5,809,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,967 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 9.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,238,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 449,424 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,133,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after buying an additional 1,635,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Stock Performance

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $541.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

