American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.97-5.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.02. American Electric Power also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.19-5.39 EPS.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $89.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.70. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 73.7% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 10.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 14.6% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

