American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of American Equity Investment Life worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $36.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.16. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $44.49.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

