ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the October 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

ANA Stock Performance

ALNPY stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 0.38. ANA has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

