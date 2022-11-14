ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the October 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
ANA Stock Performance
ALNPY stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 0.38. ANA has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $5.05.
