Analysts Set Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Target Price at $1.75

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.75.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of AKBA stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.35.
Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.