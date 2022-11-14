Analysts Set Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) PT at GBX 5,237.50

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,237.50 ($60.31).

Several research firms have issued reports on AHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($70.24) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,825 ($55.56) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($46.06) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,650 ($65.05) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Shares of AHT opened at GBX 5,088 ($58.58) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,349.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,144.21. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,269 ($37.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,572 ($75.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £22.35 billion and a PE ratio of 1,905.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

