Analysts Set Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Target Price at $11.10

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction Trading Up 2.4 %

BIRDF opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $8.51.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.