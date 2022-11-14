Analysts Set Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target at $37.00

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRTO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $1,399,770.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $1,399,770.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $107,810.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,968,598.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,636 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Criteo Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Criteo by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Criteo by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CRTO opened at $26.54 on Friday. Criteo has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.76.

About Criteo

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Stories

