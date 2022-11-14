Analysts Set Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target at $179.35

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,022,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 33,853.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 787,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,848,000 after purchasing an additional 785,064 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after purchasing an additional 775,843 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $73,608,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $70,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

FANG stock opened at $164.35 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $166.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.21.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

