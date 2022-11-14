Analysts Set Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Target Price at $577.37

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $577.37.

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Elevance Health from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Elevance Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink upgraded Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $491.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $392.40 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.35.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $39.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.05%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,772,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,062,000 after buying an additional 1,860,427 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 43,617.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 666,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,271,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,334,000 after buying an additional 633,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 10,393.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 569,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,589,000 after buying an additional 563,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

