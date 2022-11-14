Analysts Set Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Price Target at $60.57

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.57.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 15.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 29.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 89,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 20,460 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 9.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 56.0% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

