Analysts Set General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target at $51.83

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

NYSE:GM opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 220.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 76.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

