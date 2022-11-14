Analysts Set Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target at $248.13

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $191.69 on Friday. Globant has a 1-year low of $155.01 and a 1-year high of $334.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.90. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Globant’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Globant by 1,068.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 852.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Globant by 1,729.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.