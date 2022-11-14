Analysts Set Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Target Price at $112.29

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $103.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. Leidos has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. Research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,269. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Leidos by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Leidos by 17.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Leidos by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

See Also

