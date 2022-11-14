Analysts Set Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Target Price at $41.50

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $984.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,596.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,596.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 12,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $281,795.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,013.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.