Analysts Set Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Target Price at $368.91

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $368.91.

Several brokerages have commented on PSA. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $295.18 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.73 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.65 and its 200-day moving average is $317.23. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,399,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.