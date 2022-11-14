Analysts Set TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target at $84.00

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $120.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $938.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,115,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,180,000 after buying an additional 106,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

