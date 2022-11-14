Analyzing Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Welltower’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Welltower $4.74 billion 7.13 $336.14 million $0.46 155.61

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Welltower 3.60% 1.06% 0.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Welltower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Welltower 0 3 11 0 2.79

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $15.11, suggesting a potential upside of 42.52%. Welltower has a consensus price target of $81.88, suggesting a potential upside of 14.38%. Given Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Welltower.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Welltower shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Welltower beats Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline. Choice Properties' strategic alliance with its principal tenant, Loblaw Companies Limited, the country's leading retailer, is a key competitive advantage providing long-term growth opportunities.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

