Analyzing Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hut 8 Mining and Sphere 3D, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 Mining 0 2 3 0 2.60 Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hut 8 Mining currently has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 290.63%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

12.4% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 Mining -89.63% -6.47% -5.45% Sphere 3D -1,556.12% -41.04% -33.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and Sphere 3D’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 Mining $138.64 million 2.26 -$58.02 million ($0.77) -2.08 Sphere 3D $3.72 million 7.09 -$17.29 million ($1.33) -0.31

Sphere 3D has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hut 8 Mining. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sphere 3D, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 3.87, suggesting that its stock price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hut 8 Mining beats Sphere 3D on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage. In addition, it offers self-service and support services. Sphere 3D Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

