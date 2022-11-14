Analyzing Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) and Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating) and Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sino Biopharmaceutical and Airbus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino Biopharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A Airbus 7.62% 41.92% 3.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Airbus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Sino Biopharmaceutical has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airbus has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sino Biopharmaceutical and Airbus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino Biopharmaceutical $3.43 billion 2.91 $401.53 million N/A N/A Airbus $61.70 billion 1.50 $4.98 billion $1.44 20.39

Airbus has higher revenue and earnings than Sino Biopharmaceutical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical and Airbus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino Biopharmaceutical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Airbus 0 0 7 0 3.00

Airbus has a consensus target price of $152.20, indicating a potential upside of 418.39%. Given Airbus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Airbus is more favorable than Sino Biopharmaceutical.

Summary

Airbus beats Sino Biopharmaceutical on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sino Biopharmaceutical

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company's products include oncology medicines comprising Qingkeshu tablets, Anxian capsules, Yinishu tablets, Genike capsules, Anyue capsules, and Leweixin injections; cardio-cerebral vascular medicines, including Kaina and Anrixin tablets; hepatitis medicines, such as Tianqingganmei injections and Tianqingganping enteric capsules; orthopedic medicines consisting of Gaisanchun capsules, Yigu injections, and Taiyan tablets; respiratory system medicines; parenteral nutritious medicines comprising Xinhaineng and Fenghaina injections; and other medicines, including Tuotuo tablets, Debaian cataplasms, and Qingliming injections. It also offers Aprepitant capsules, Lenvatinib Mesilate capsules, Vortioxetine Hydrobromide tablets, Edaravone injection, Amlodipine Besylate and Atorvastatin Calcium tablets, Sofosbuvir tablets, Sitagliptin Phosphate tablets, Colistimethate Sodium for injection, and Tofacitinib Citrate tablets. In addition, the company holds properties; retails and distributes pharmaceutical products; offers optometry for optical glasses and sells ophthalmic products; operates hospitals; provides medical management and health information consultancy, as well as bio-tech transfer and consultation services; manufactures and sells health food; and offers orthopedic outpatient and surgical procedures. Further, it manufactures, sells, and distributes health food; develops medical and health technology; trades in optical glasses; and researches, develops, and sells medical devices and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of civil and military helicopters; and provision of helicopter related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military aircraft, such as combat, mission, transport, tanker aircraft, and their associated services; and offers unmanned aerial systems. This segment also offers civil and defense space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, science, and orbital systems; missile systems; and space launcher systems, as well as services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Leiden, the Netherlands.

