AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives $56.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AppLovin Stock Up 4.1 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in AppLovin by 7.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AppLovin by 10.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APP opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. AppLovin has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $116.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

