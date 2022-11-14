Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $100,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Arista Networks by 66.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,816 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,090,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,431,000 after acquiring an additional 120,277 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,823,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,314,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,710,000 after purchasing an additional 49,127 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANET opened at $128.55 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.45 and a 200-day moving average of $111.14. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $119,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $49,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $238,125.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $119,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,061 shares of company stock valued at $8,883,936. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

