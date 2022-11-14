Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,183 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 37.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 45.6% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

NYSE APAM opened at $34.62 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

