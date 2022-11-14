Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) and Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) and Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Banc and Columbia Banking System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Banc 26.57% 8.85% 0.92% Columbia Banking System 31.38% 10.51% 1.18%

Dividends

Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Associated Banc pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Columbia Banking System pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Associated Banc has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Banc 0 2 1 0 2.33 Columbia Banking System 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Associated Banc and Columbia Banking System, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Associated Banc presently has a consensus target price of $23.80, suggesting a potential downside of 1.98%. Columbia Banking System has a consensus target price of $33.33, suggesting a potential downside of 4.46%. Given Associated Banc’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than Columbia Banking System.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Associated Banc and Columbia Banking System’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Banc $1.13 billion 3.23 $350.99 million $2.14 11.35 Columbia Banking System $630.16 million 4.35 $202.82 million $2.87 12.16

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Banking System. Associated Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Banking System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Associated Banc has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.1% of Associated Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Associated Banc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Columbia Banking System beats Associated Banc on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications; deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; specialized financial services such as interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging; fiduciary services such as administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management; and investable funds solutions such as savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, CDs, fixed and variable annuities, full-service, discount and online investment brokerage; investment advisory services; and trust and investment management accounts. The company's Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers lending solutions, such as residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto loans, business loans, and business lines of credit; and deposit and transactional solutions such as checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay; and money transfer services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 215 banking branches. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; agricultural, asset-based, builder, and other commercial real estate loans, as well as loans guaranteed by the small business administration; and professional banking, treasury management, merchant card, and international banking services. In addition, it offers wealth management solutions that include financial planning services, such as asset allocation, net worth analysis, estate planning and preservation, education funding, and wealth transfer; long-term care, and life and disability insurance solutions; individual retirement solutions comprising retirement planning, retirement income strategies, and traditional and Roth individual retirement accounts; and business solutions, which comprise business retirement plans, key person insurance, business succession planning, and deferred compensation plans to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, investment, and administrative trust services, such as personal and special needs trusts, estate settlement, and investment agency and charitable management. It operates a network of 153 branch locations, including 68 in the state of Washington, 59 in Oregon, 15 in Idaho, and 11 in California. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

