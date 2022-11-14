Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

ATTO stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $50.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.25. Atento has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atento

Atento Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Atento by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Atento by 548.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Atento by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atento by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 51.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

