Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Atento Stock Up 6.0 %
ATTO stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $50.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.25. Atento has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $32.00.
Atento Company Profile
Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.
