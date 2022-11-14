AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of AvalonBay Communities worth $117,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,652,914,000 after buying an additional 390,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,694,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,422,751,000 after buying an additional 330,066 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,814,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,830,000 after buying an additional 71,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,949,000 after purchasing an additional 618,955 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVB shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 2.7 %

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AVB opened at $167.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.35 and a 52 week high of $259.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

