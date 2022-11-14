Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Murphy USA worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 275.0% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

MUSA opened at $290.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.30 and a 1-year high of $323.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MUSA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

