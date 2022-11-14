Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,185 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 35.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of EQNR opened at $35.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $114.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DNB Markets downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale upped their price target on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.45.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.