Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives $7.99 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.99.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLDP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $6.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a current ratio of 14.44.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 182.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

