Bank of America Lowers Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $34.00.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UPST. Mizuho started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Upstart from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.79.
Upstart Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of UPST stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. Upstart has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $265.70. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65.
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
