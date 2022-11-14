Bank of America Lowers Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $34.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UPST. Mizuho started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Upstart from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.79.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of UPST stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. Upstart has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $265.70. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

About Upstart

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 366.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Upstart by 23.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 36.2% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Upstart by 15.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.