Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives $47.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Stephens increased their price target on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 43,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Up 1.0 %

OZK opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Bank OZK had a net margin of 43.58% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $323.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.21%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

