Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Bankwell Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

BWFG opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.98. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Insider Activity at Bankwell Financial Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

In other news, Director Darryl Demos bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 2,808 shares of company stock valued at $90,099 in the last 90 days. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWFG. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

