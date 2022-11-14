Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for IntegraFin (LON:IHP)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.03) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IHP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on IntegraFin from GBX 330 ($3.80) to GBX 295 ($3.40) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on IntegraFin from GBX 480 ($5.53) to GBX 320 ($3.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

IntegraFin Stock Performance

Shares of IHP stock opened at GBX 317 ($3.65) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 244.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 268.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,981.25. IntegraFin has a 12-month low of GBX 204 ($2.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 610.50 ($7.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

