Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

Shares of BSET opened at $19.04 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.65 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.34%.

Insider Activity

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,796.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth about $1,795,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 56,495 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 171,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,691 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 121.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 34,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter worth $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

