Beam Global’s (BEEM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Beam Global Stock Performance

Shares of BEEM opened at $15.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $157.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.39. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $35.49.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 78.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beam Global news, major shareholder Townsend Battery Partners, Llc sold 6,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $83,241.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,048,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,779,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Beam Global in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

