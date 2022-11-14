Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $33,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $289.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.34. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $292.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.18.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

