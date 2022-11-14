Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Biogen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,334,768,000 after buying an additional 77,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after buying an additional 384,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,151,000 after buying an additional 65,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.18.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Biogen Price Performance

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $289.45 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $292.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.34.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.